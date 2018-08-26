Forecasters say Sunday in the mid-valley will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain, and highs around 72. Sunday night will be cloudy, will lows around 56. Expect clouds Monday morning, but those will clear off, with highs reaching the low 80s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light northwest wind becoming north 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 57. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Light northwest wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light north northwest wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.