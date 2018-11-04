Try 1 month for 99¢
November sunflower 11-4-18
Buy Now

Forecasters expect morning rains throughout the mid-valley on Sunday, with wind gusts up to 24 mph. Sunday night should be mostly cloudy, with lows dipping to about 45. Monday is shaping up as partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Sunday: Rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. High near 62. West southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south-southwest wind.

Corvallis

Sunday: Rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. High near 62. West-southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south-southwest wind.

Lebanon

Sunday: Rain before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. High near 62. West southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: A 10 percent chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Light south-southwest wind.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor