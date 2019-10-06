Forecasters expect patches of fog throughout the mid-valley on Sunday morning, but then skies should clear and highs should be near 69 for a nice fall day. Clear skies tonight, with lows around 44. Mostly sunny on Monday, with highs around 68.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind.