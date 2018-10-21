Forecasters expect patches of morning fog on Sunday and Monday in the mid-valley, followed by clear skies and highs around 70. But a change in that pattern is coming, with rain possible on Tuesday and into the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light north northeast wind.
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.