Forecasters expect patches of morning fog on Sunday and Monday in the mid-valley, followed by clear skies and highs around 70. But a change in that pattern is coming, with rain possible on Tuesday and into the week.

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind.

Corvallis

Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.

Sunday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light north northeast wind.

Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.

Lebanon

Sunday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.

