Once the morning fog clears off throughout the mid-valley, forecasters expect partly sunny skies on Sunday throughout the mid-valley, with highs around 44. Expect freezing fog in spots tonight, with lows dropping into the upper 20s. Monday will start with foggy conditions, but then skies should clear, with highs in the lower 40s.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday night: Areas of freezing fog after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Areas of fog between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 44. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday night: Areas of freezing fog after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light and variable wind.
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Areas of fog between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 44. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday night: Areas of freezing fog after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Areas of freezing fog before 10 a.m. Areas of fog between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.