Saying that daytime highs on Sunday could range from 93 to 98 in the mid-valley, the National Weather Service in Portland has issued a heat advisory for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Forecasters said the hottest time of the day will be between 4 and 6 p.m. and added that temperatures may be slow to cool until late Sunday night.
The temperatures will increase the chances for heat-related illnesses, especially for sensitive groups and people without access to air conditioning. Heat stress is also possible for livestock and outdoor pets.
Forecasters urge people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sunshine and check up on neighbors.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 57. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Corvallis
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Sunday night: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Widespread haze and areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Widespread haze and areas of smoke after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 59. West wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
