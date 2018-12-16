The strongest storm of the season thus far appears likely to impact northwest Oregon and southwest Washington late Monday into Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds, the National Weather Service office in Portland says.
In a special weather statement issued Sunday morning, forecasters said strong south winds are expected to develop along the coast Monday, then spread inland Monday night and Tuesday. Winds strong enough to down trees and power lines are expected along the coast and in higher elevations of the Coast Range.
There is also the potential that strong winds will affect the inland valleys, particularly the Willamette Valley, forecasters said. Details remain uncertain, but at this point it appears central and southern portions of the Willamette Valley have the better chance to experience winds strong enough to cause damage to trees and power lines.
The combination of heavy rain and strong winds may make travel difficult across the region Monday night and early Tuesday. Forecasters suggested the people stay tuned to weather.gov/portland, NOAA weather radio, or their favorite source of weather information for updates.
In a separate hydrologic statement updated on Saturday, forecasters said the heavy rains could trigger minor flooding throughout the region.
Forecasters said 2 to 5 inches of rain could fall in the region from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, with the heaviest amounts in the north Oregon Coast Range, the west slopes of the Cascades and the Willapa Hills. Sharp rises are likely on rivers draining these areas, and flooding is possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Confidence in the precise timing and location of the heaviest rain for this storm remains moderate, and slight changes to the forecast should be expected and monitored over the next several days. If warranted, watches or warnings for specific areas or rivers will be issued.
Forecasters urged people who live in or near a flood-prone location to review their preparations and plans should flooding develop next week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 53. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then rain, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 52. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 53. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday: A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then rain. High near 51. South wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 53. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then rain, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 52. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.