The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a dense fog advisory for the mid-valley, which is in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday.
Forecasters said visibility in some areas could quickly drop to less than a quarter-mile. The poor visibility will make objects difficult to see until you're at close range, so forecasters urged drivers to be alert for pedestrians and animals. Drivers should slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of them.
The fog is expected to thin and clear out later Sunday morning.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 55. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 54. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 54. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.