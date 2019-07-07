Forecasters say Sunday will start with clouds throughout the mid-valley, but expect sunny skies eventually to prevail, with highs in the upper 70s. Increasing clouds tonight, with lows near 54. Mostly cloudy to start on Monday, then sunny, with highs around 78. There's a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies expected the rest of the week.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.