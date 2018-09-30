Subscribe for 17¢ / day
White Rain 9-30-18
Buy Now

Forecasters are calling for partly sunny conditions Sunday in Linn County, but expect more clouds in Benton County and say there's a slight chance of showers throughout the mid-valley. Sunday highs will be near near 71. Mostly cloudy Sunday night, with lows near 54 — and mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs around 71. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 8 mph.

Corvallis

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Lebanon

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Managing Editor