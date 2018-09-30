Forecasters are calling for partly sunny conditions Sunday in Linn County, but expect more clouds in Benton County and say there's a slight chance of showers throughout the mid-valley. Sunday highs will be near near 71. Mostly cloudy Sunday night, with lows near 54 — and mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs around 71.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind around 8 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Lebanon
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. A 20 percent chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph.