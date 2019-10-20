Forecasters expect another rainy day on Sunday in the mid-valley, with highs around 57. The rain should continue Sunday night, with lows dipping to around 47. Skies should be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday, but the sun could reappear by Wednesday.
Albany
Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Corvallis
Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of rain, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Sunday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of rain, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind 3 to 8 mph.