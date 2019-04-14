Forecasters say there's about a 50-50 chance of showers Sunday, but expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy tonight, with lows dropping to around 39. And expect more rain Monday, with highs around 51. Outlook for the week: The chance of showers diminishes as the week goes along, with some partly sunny days possible as early as Tuesday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday: Rain. High near 51. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday: Rain. High near 51. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday: Rain. High near 51. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.