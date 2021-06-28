Sunday was hottest day ever for mid-valley

Salem was the hottest of those cities at 113 degrees. And it broke its all-time record again by hitting 117 degrees on Monday. The Portland airport set an all-time record for the third day in a row on Monday when it hit 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“That’s why we’ve been calling this a historic heat wave. The duration of it also is quite extreme,” said Tyler Kranz, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Portland.

O’Neill cited a 110 degree reading from Sunday at Oregon State University’s Hyslop Research Farm, about halfway between Albany and Corvallis on Highway 20, for the all-time record for the area. The National Weather Service doesn’t have an official weather monitoring station for the Corvallis and Albany areas, but the Oregon Climate Service at OSU, which O’Neill leads, generally has used Hyslop as its preferred site.

The temperature also reached 109 degrees at Hyslop Research Farm on Monday, which also would have been a sort of record, O’Neill said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}