Suicide prevention training set for Albany
“Suicide Prevention Training for Adults” is set for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11 at the old National Guard Armory Building, 104 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany.

Question, persuade and refer are three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide and make a positive difference in the life of someone they know.

Class size will be limited to allow for social distancing. Check-in and other training procedures have been choreographed to ensure social distancing and other safety protocols.

For more information or to register, email prevention@co.linn.or.us.

