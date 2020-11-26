Suicide by cop attempt: Albany woman found guilty except for insanity of attempted murder

Court paperwork states that Martin stopped in front of an LCSO sergeant’s house in her neighborhood. The law enforcement officer and his family were aware of Martin because she had made previous statements about killing the deputy, who lived down the street from her, with an AK-47.

The sergeant was off-duty at his residence with his wife and child. His wife, who had been working in the office in the front of the home, alerted him that Martin was standing out front.

“Fearing serious physical injury or even death by Micayla Martin, he directed his family members to huddle together upstairs while he remained downstairs armed with his firearm, in case Micayla Martin made entry,” reads a stipulation of evidence signed by both the prosecution and the defense attorney in the case. The sergeant then received a call from dispatch warning him about Martin.

He had a Ring doorbell video camera and could see Martin outside his front door. He did not open it, and she eventually left.

A review of camera footage showed that Martin was standing at the front door holding a cell phone to her ear with her right hand while her left hand was held behind her, court paperwork states.