A reportedly suicidal Sodaville man pointed a shotgun at Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to his house the night of Christmas Eve, but his wife had stepped in front of him, according to court paperwork and testimony.
Kent Edward Cook, 59, ended up being shocked with a stun gun and taken into custody.
On Wednesday afternoon, he was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon (with a firearm) in Linn County Circuit Court.
“If that’s true, I’m amazed he’s still alive and standing next to you,” Judge Daniel Murphy told defense attorney Elijah Brown, who handled Wednesday’s videoconference arraignments from the Linn County Jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Deputy Andy Borland said that he likely would have shot Cook if his wife had not been in the line of fire. Borland and Deputy Dave Reed were listed as victims in the case.
Brown asked Murphy for the minimum possible bail and acknowledged mental health concerns regarding the case.
Murphy set Cook’s security at $20,000, but said he could consider a different bail amount if a mental health evaluation were completed and more was known about Cook’s state of mind and the potential of him posing a threat to the community.
Cook has no significant criminal history. “This certainly came out of nowhere,” prosecutor Keith Stein said.
At about 8:53 p.m. on Monday, deputies arrived in the 38100 block of Middle Ridge. Tammy Cook had ran to a neighbor’s residence asking them to call 9-1-1, as her husband was suicidal and had a gun, according to the PC affidavit.
Tammy Cook had returned to the residence, however, and did not answer her phone when deputies called, the PC affidavit states.
The deputies could hear yelling from inside the house, primarily a man’s voice, and heard several thump sounds.
The front door to the residence was open, and the deputies entered and announced their presence. The Cooks emerged from behind a wall and Kent was holding a 12-gauge shotgun with the barrel pointed upwards, according to the PC affidavit.
The PC affidavit states that Cook shoved his wife in front of him, but Stein and Tammy Cook said she stepped in front of her husband during Wednesday’s court hearing.
When Cook was shocked, he dropped the shotgun, but after the stun gun finished its cycle, he began trying to gain control of the firearm before Deputy Borland was able to take control of him. The shotgun was loaded with six rounds, with one chambered and ready to be fired, the PC affidavit states.
Tammy Cook spoke during the hearing and told Murphy that her husband was going through multiple crises, such as health problems for family members, work issues and more.
“He’s never done anything like this before. His stress level has been over the top for months,” she said.
Alcohol was involved in the incident, Tammy Cook said.
“What happened Christmas Eve night is not who Kent is,” she added. “He made a really poor decision.”
Murphy responded that the incident was not a simple misjudgment or mistake.
“This placed the lives of four people in danger,” Murphy said. “There are millions of people who abuse alcohol every day. They do not do what he did. There are millions of people who are depressed every day. They do not do what he did.”
He again stressed that he could not release Cook because he did not know his mental state.
At the close of the hearing, just before the jail videoconference ended, Cook spoke directly to his wife, a few miles away in the courtroom. “I love you, Tammy,” he said.