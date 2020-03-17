Sublimity man gets six years for Albany sex crimes

A Sublimity man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for two sex crimes on Tuesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.

Frederick Michael Koontz, 32, pleaded no contest to first-degree sex abuse and attempted first-degree sodomy in February.

The crimes occurred between November and December 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charges of unlawful sexual penetration and three counts of first-degree rape were dismissed at the sentencing hearing per terms of the plea agreement.

Koontz was scheduled for a three-day jury trial in mid-February, but that was cancelled due to the negotiated settlement in the case.

First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum prison term, so Koontz will serve every day of the sentence but he gets credit for time already served in jail. He also must register as a sex offender.

Koontz was initially charged in the case in February 2019 after an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.