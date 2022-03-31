Study to consider creation of Linn, Benton county bias crime reporting system

An intergovernmental agency is launching a study of how Linn and Benton counties are reporting bias crimes and serving its diverse communities.

On Thursday, March 31, the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments — a consortium of local governments in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties that manages a variety of local, state and federal programs — announced the study will research the merits of creating a regional bias response system for the tri-counties.

The study, in partnership with Colorado consulting firm Zilo International Group LLC, will catalogue existing state and local anti-bias resources to find resource gaps.

Focus groups and local community members will contribute to the study and brainstorm ideas of how a bias response system could better serve them.

Bias crimes in Linn and Benton counties can be reported to police departments and sheriff's offices, the FBI, the Oregon State Police and through the Oregon Department of Justice's bias crime hotline.

A bias response system could include a list of resources for reporting bias crimes, a database for tracking systematic biases and training resources for public and private organizations.

Local diversity

In 2020, U.S. Census Bureau data show 84.3% of Linn County residents were white, 9.5% were Hispanic or Latino, 3.6% were two or more races, 1.8% were American Indian and Alaska Native, 1.3% were Asian and 0.8% were Black.

Based on those figures, racial minorities in Linn County saw an overall decline in 2020 compared to 2010, when 82.8% of Linn County residents were white, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

In 2020, 79.8% of Benton County residents were white, 7.8% were Hispanic or Latino, 7% were Asian, 4.1% were two or more races and 1.2% were Black, the U.S. Census Bureau reported.

Compared to 2010, when 80.7% of Benton County residents were white based on census data, people of color increased in 2020.

Linn and Benton counties are both home to fewer people of color than the state as a whole. In 2020, 75.1% of Oregonians were white, 13.4% were Hispanic or Latino, 4.9% were Asian, 4% were two or more races and 2.2% Black, census data shows.

Local bias crimes

Bias crimes have risen in Linn and Benton Counties in the past two years, Oregon state police data show.

Linn County saw 20 bias crimes reported in 2020, which included two against Asians. That figure rose to 24 bias crimes in 2021, 13 of which were directed against Black people.

In 2020, Benton County reported three bias crimes, two of which were against Asians and one of which concerned political affiliation. By 2021, Benton County saw 15 bias crimes, three of which were anti-Black.

Linn County commissioners voiced support for the study at their Tuesday, March 22 meeting, during which they spoke with Jenny Glass, community and economic director at Oregon Cascades West.

But at the same time, Linn County Commissioner Sherie Sprenger wanted to make sure each entity could maintain its own system of handling bias crimes.

"Not every local government is in the same place as Corvallis, for instance," Sprenger said at the meeting. "We want to make sure that there are no expectations that one city maybe has put upon other cities that probably haven't linked arms to address the issue of concern in the same way."

The Oregon Cascades West study is set to begin in April with a release of findings by this October. It is funded by the city of Corvallis. The contract is $70,000 total —a $60,000 flat fee and estimated $10,000 for any additional costs, including stakeholders’ compensation and/or incentives, translators and other costs.

According to Alicia Lucke, program manager of Community Services Program at Oregon Cascades West, the agency will meet with Zilo next week to kickstart the project.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

