Study: Oregon police find marijuana laws difficult to enforce

This lack of clear understanding often manifests in roadside contacts between officers and members of the public, according to the study. Officers said it can be difficult determining the authenticity of documentation showing a person is in lawful possession of large amounts of marijuana. They also reported a near-impossibility in determining if a driver in Oregon with large amounts of marijuana is heading out of state.

“Offenders often claim the product is hemp rather than marijuana which also makes it difficult to determine what the product is,” one officer wrote.

Many officers also reported declining to make marijuana arrests because they feel district attorneys will not prosecute the cases.

“It seems pointless to care about it when, in (redacted) county, even if someone has several hundred pounds, there will be no prosecution,” wrote a respondent. “I would just prefer that it is legalized and then it is not an issue.”

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he prosecutes all valid arrests that reach his office. He noted some of the survey respondents work outside Deschutes County.