College Hill High School junior Olivia Potter wanted to talk to employers at the youth summer job fair her school hosted Thursday.
But she couldn’t quite work herself up to it the first time.
After taking a break and going back to class for a while, however, Potter was able to convince herself to chat with a representative of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis about the club’s summer job openings.
“It wasn’t what I expected,” she said. “It was better than I expected.”
And she added that the experience made her feel confident to go have future interviews with employers.
Donna Keim, the College Hill employee who organized the summer job fair, said Potter is exactly the kind of kid she wanted to help find employment with the event.
These are bright, funny and great kids, but many of them have anxiety, she said.
The job fair, in its third year, hosted 15 organizations that employ students in summer jobs and was attended by students from College Hill, Crescent Valley and Corvallis high schools and Santiam Christian School.
Keim said many students today feel anxious about having interviews with potential employers. The job fair gives them a way to hold interviews and meet employers in an environment with which they're familiar, a school gymnasium.
“I talk to a lot of kids who say they are scared for their first interview, but after this they realize it’s not so bad,” she said.
Keim said this year’s employers, which included Oregon State University’s KidSpirit and Corvallis’ Parks and Recreation department, included a mix of both new and returning organizations. The fair is aimed at the time of year when employers are making their summer hires, she added.
“The key for me is we do it early enough that these kids can actually get a job,” she said.
Bryce Lehmeyer, a College Hill junior who has worked at the Community Services Consortium’s Youth Garden for two months, got to experience the other half of the event: he was on the employer side of the consortium's table, helping interview potential co-workers who would work with him this summer.
He said it was interesting to see a different side of some of his classmates.
“It shows you a new light. Even the immature people you think you know have a professional side,” he said.