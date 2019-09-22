Here is a look at the large student housing complexes that have opened, are under construction or being planned:

TIMELINE

Here is a look at key dates in the approval process for the student housing project that eventually became Domain Corvallis:

2004: Corvallis voters approve the annexation of the Witham Oaks property. It was the eighth time an annexation vote was held on the parcel.

Sept. 4, 2013: The first public hearing is held on Campus Crest before the Corvallis Planning Commission at the LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University. The OSU venue was used because of high public interest in the project. Approximately 200 people were on hand.

Oct. 16, 2013: The Corvallis Planning Commission rejects the four pieces of the Campus Crest plan.

Jan. 6, 2014: The Corvallis City Council approves comprehensive plan and zoning change components of Campus Crest.

March 3, 2014: The council OKs the planned development and subdivision pieces of the application.

May 15, 2014: Opponents of the project file appeals with the state Land Use Board of Appeals

Oct. 2, 2014: The state Land Use Board of Appeals hears the case in Salem

Oct. 28, 2014: LUBA rejects all of the opponents’ appeals except for one transportation issue that is remanded to the city

Nov. 20, 2014: Opponents of the project appeal the case to the state Court of Appeals

Feb. 10, 2015: A three judge state Court of Appeals panel hears arguments in the case

April 1, 2015: The state Court of Appeals affirms the LUBA decision. No written opinion is issued.

Aug. 17, 2015: The City Council resolves the transportation issue and allows the project to move forward. No further appeals are filed.