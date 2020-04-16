Student housing: Flood of new bedrooms for fall

Under the shadow of the coronavirus, two massive student housing construction projects are nearing completion in Corvallis.
By fall there will be more than 1,100 bedrooms of new housing available for Oregon State University students.
Domain Corvallis, which opened last fall in the Witham Oaks area with a first phase of 448 bedrooms, is plowing away at phase two with a total of 444 more bedrooms to be available by fall, said Ivy Bedke, lease-up specialist with Domain.
About 2.5 miles south, developers are erecting the Sierra at the intersection of Southwest Seventh Street and Washington Avenue. The five-story complex features 689 bedrooms, a 475-vehicle garage and, ultimately, 40,000 square feet of commercial and industrial development that is required in the mixed-use zone. The 4.2-acre parcel is a combination of two previously separate lots, which formerly housed Denson’s Feed and Seed Store, Bashful Bob’s Doors and Windows and the Pacific Fruit warehouse.
Both operations have been forced to end face-to-face lease sales because of the virus. Both offer virtual tours.
“It was a challenge for us,” said Olivia Nugent, associate sales and marketing manager with Sierra. “We had to be creative, but I think that made us better prepared. We’re still selling leases, which is great.”
The Domain has the advantage of a year’s more experience in the market.
“We have enjoyed our time being open so far and hope that us being here has had a positive impact on the community,” Bedke said.
Bedke also indirectly alluded to the new competition.
“Tenants now have more options than ever, and that is something that is exciting for them,” she said. “It really depends on what the individual is looking for in their housing experience.”
The Domain just kept building after opening its first phase last fall, and Bedke said “we have been releasing additional units and buildings as we have needed them throughout the academic year.”
Nugent said construction is ahead of schedule at Sierra, which she said is a good place to be because of the virus outbreak and the possibility of continued uncertainty.
The price point for the two complexes is comparable, with a range of $759 to $989 for Sierra and $695 to $945 for Domain. Both complexes offer a wide range of floor plans and sizes, with all units furnished, including televisions.
Sierra has the additional perk of its own garage, but it adds $55 per month to your bill.
Sierra’s footprint is just 4.2 acres and it's surrounded by other development, but residents are closer to campus than at the Domain. The footprint of the Domain is about 25 acres and it’s a much more rural outpost, virtually surrounded by open space.
Questions remain about whether the second phase of the Domain and the nearly 700 bedrooms at Sierra will push the Corvallis housing market into an oversupply mode. When the Retreat opened near 35th Street and Western Boulevard in 2015 it added 1,000 bedrooms to the market and the vacancy rate needle didn’t budge.
However, the Retreat opened during swifter OSU student growth. From the 2010-11 school year through 2013-14, enrollment jumped at least 4% per year, with the first year of that four-year span coming in at 8%.
Starting in the fall of 2014 enrollment growth has been flat, with 24,383 on campus at the start of the 2014-15 school and 24,203 for the 2019-20 school year.
Corvallis housing experts have long hypothesized that more student-oriented housing might open up other rentals in town for families and others who previously had not been able to find housing in Corvallis.
The elephant in the room, however, remains the coronavirus. It seems likely that American society will have “reopened” by the fall, but in January of this year it would have been viewed as fantastically unlikely that we would be at 25,000 deaths nationwide with a dead shark of an economy and a virtually empty OSU campus.
Does this mean that projects that take awhile to build, such as the student housing and the Ponderosa Ridge subdivision, might just wind up pounding in the last nails at exactly the right time? Maybe. Maybe not.
And what will the "right time" look like? When your 2-year-old builds a tower with blocks and then knocks them all down, when the rebuild comes the pattern almost always is different.
And if you are stirring strawberry jam into your applesauce, you are creating something new. You can’t go back and unstir the jam and magically get back to where you were.
We are heading toward a new world.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.