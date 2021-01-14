Student follows LBCC path to become teacher

When Monica Juarez-Hurtado arrived in the United States at 22, she had dreams and goals but no English.

“I had zero English,” she said. “I couldn’t speak or write anything (in English.)”

In Mexico, Juarez-Hurtado had ambitions of becoming a teacher but in the U.S., the profession is dependent on a degree that requires the ability to speak English through higher education classes and a licensure program.

Having moved to Albany — her husband’s hometown — she found Linn-Benton Community College.

“I found out about LBCC’s program and I said, ‘Oh, this is my opportunity,’” she said. “When I was living in Mexico, my dream was, I want to be a teacher, I want to be a teacher, I want to be a teacher. In Mexico, I didn’t have the opportunity to study. When I came to this country, I found the opportunity, and I said yes.”

Juarez-Hurtado enrolled in the Adult Basic Skills and General Education Development program in tantum with GED and English classes.

“Oh, it was really bad,” she said of the workload and stress. “Everything was different. Sometimes I wanted to get out because I felt that I couldn’t do it.”