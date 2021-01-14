Student follows LBCC path to become teacher

When Monica Juarez-Hurtado arrived in the United States at 22, she had dreams and goals but no English.
“I had zero English,” she said. “I couldn’t speak or write anything (in English.)”
In Mexico, Juarez-Hurtado had ambitions of becoming a teacher but in the U.S., the profession is dependent on a degree that requires the ability to speak English through higher education classes and a licensure program.
Having moved to Albany — her husband’s hometown — she found Linn-Benton Community College.
“I found out about LBCC’s program and I said, ‘Oh, this is my opportunity,’” she said. “When I was living in Mexico, my dream was, I want to be a teacher, I want to be a teacher, I want to be a teacher. In Mexico, I didn’t have the opportunity to study. When I came to this country, I found the opportunity, and I said yes.”
Juarez-Hurtado enrolled in the Adult Basic Skills and General Education Development program in tantum with GED and English classes.
“Oh, it was really bad,” she said of the workload and stress. “Everything was different. Sometimes I wanted to get out because I felt that I couldn’t do it.”
Some nights, she said, she cried out of the frustration of learning a new language while completing coursework.
“I remember when I was taking my English classes, the vocabulary was easy,” she said. “When I started the college classes, wow. The vocabulary was very, very different. Sometimes I couldn’t understand anything.”
But with her husband’s support and the resources she said LBCC offered her, Juarez-Hurtado completed her GED in 2016, allowing her to enroll in education courses at LBCC. Three years later, she graduated with honors from the Child and Family Studies program with two certifications.
“These things are very important to me,” she said. “I am very proud of myself because it was really hard.”
Armed with her associates degree, Juarez-Hurtado is headed for Western Oregon University to complete her teaching program while working as a private teacher in Corvallis.
“LBCC opened my door to opportunities and maybe a lot of people don’t know that,” she said. “They can use it to achieve their goals. I did.”