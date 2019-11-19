The investigation into an early morning house fire on Scravel Hill Road outside of Albany has officially been turned over to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The call came in at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday to the Jefferson Fire District. Authorities responded to 38115 Scravel Hill Rd. Albany and Scio fire departments assisted with the call.
Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm released a statement confirming the structure fire and asking people to avoid the area.
Scravel Hill Road near Teddy Avenue and Steckley Drive remained closed at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Lt. Michelle Duncan, Linn County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said her agency could not release any further details, including whether or not anyone was in the house or if they sustained injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.