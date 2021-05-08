Structure fire in Tangent draws multiple agencies to Highway 99E

Multiple agencies responded to a large structure fire in Tangent on Saturday afternoon, at approximately 12:40 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown and it could not be confirmed what business is at the site of the blaze.

The fire was reported at 33279 Hwy 99E in Tangent, though the scene appeared to be on a lot with the address markers that read 33274 and 33270 Hwy 99E, right across the street from Northwest AutoFab.

On the scene were engines from the Tangent Rural Fire District, Lebanon Fire District, Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District, and the Albany and Corvallis fire departments.

On the property, a single structure or group of structures was completely engulfed in flames, with a column of thick black smoke rising into the sky. A truck parked near the structure was also on fire. Fire crews had multiple hose lines knocking down the blaze. The fire was still burning at about 2 p.m. and both lanes of the highway were closed.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released by officials.

