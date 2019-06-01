IF YOU GO

The festival will continue today at Cheadle Lake Park starting at noon. The carnival, which is operated by Rainier Amusements, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Food and craft vendors are on site and entertainment on the main stage will be presented by Jake Zufelt and Co. (12:15 p.m.), Jeremy Marshall (1 p.m.), and Cascade Performing Arts (2:30 p.m.) There is no charge for festival admission. Parking is $7 per car.