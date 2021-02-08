Story Next Door: Tourtillott takes over at the Heartland Humane Society

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His career has included many experiences in which he was able to witness the resilience and personality of animals going through a tough time, though it wasn’t always easy. One such experience was the story of Thunder, a German shepherd puppy Tourtillott encountered during his time as the executive director of the Mendocino Coast Humane Society in Fort Bragg, California.

Tourtillott recounted Thunder’s story with emotion in his voice. Thunder was found injured in the woods wearing a surgical cone and refusing to allow anyone near him. A woman eventually convinced Thunder to trust her enough to get in her car, something Tourtillott described as “amazing,” given the circumstance.

Thunder had been shot in the leg and sustained injuries from bullets that grazed him on his head and side. Tourtillott said it was scary at times and the staff felt uncertain about Thunder’s chances. Thunder was sent to a specialist and received intensive care from the staff at the Humane Society before being temporarily sent to a foster home and then returning to the Humane Society.