Shoppers at Costco weren't sure what to think at first about the two people in the bright yellow-green vests strolling through the parking lot and peering at vehicle dashboards.
Most, however, were very glad to learn who they were: Steven Mills and Connie Erickson, volunteers with the Albany Police Department.
"I wish everyone would double-check, and I'm glad these folks are willing to do that; make sure everyone's parking legally," Mike Owens said.
"I think they're wonderful," said Dean True said of the two volunteers. "I can't say enough good things about these people."
One driver didn't stop to visit, but just called to the pair as he drove away: "Thanks, you guys!"
Mills and Erickson say they often get such responses when they're volunteering on the Police Department's behalf — which they usually do weekly, often for several hours at a time.
"Our position is one of education and support, and to bring a positive perspective to the department," Erickson said. "Overwhelmingly, we get a positive response."
Erickson, 68, and Mills, 70, have each been with the department for the past five years. Erickson also volunteered another five years before that about a decade ago.
The two aren't the only people who volunteer for the Police Department but are easily the most active, said Lt. Travis Giboney, who oversees their work.
"It's appreciated. It's valued," he said. "So many of the things they do are services we would not be able to provide through staffing."
On this particular afternoon, for instance, Erickson and Mills wrote tickets for vehicles parked illegally in disabled zones and left "pass" or "fail" safety reports for people who left unlocked vehicles full of items that might tempt thieves.
Sworn officers would have to leave traffic patrol or stop case investigations to take on that kind of duty, Giboney said. He wishes he had a whole stable of Mills and Ericksons. "If I had 10 volunteers, we'd have them out there every day, hitting different parking lots."
Parking lot checks are just one small part of the potential volunteer activities. The two also identify abandoned vehicles, perform home safety inspections, paint over graffiti, check homes when people are on vacation, talk to seniors about scams, research and update material safety data sheets, do data entry to catalog stolen items, and help organize and work at a variety of events such as National Night Out and student recognition events.
Mills said he particularly enjoys organizing the Citizens Police Academy, which he's done all five years. He said he loves the opportunity to educate the community — and himself, while he's at it.
"It's like I learn something every year, something I didn't know," he said.
During the most recent academy, participants surprised Mills with a round of "Happy Birthday" when he turned 70 last month.
"When you get 50-some people singing 'Happy Birthday' to you, that's pretty cool," he said.
Erickson said her favorite part of the volunteer activities is "traffic calming," which involves standing on a street corner wearing a yellow shirt and holding a radar monitor.
"Only once have I been told I'm 'Number One,'" Erickson joked, referencing a single-finger salute. "I think 99 percent of the people don't mean to speed. You can see them look at their speedometer. If it calms them down, it's effective."
Most of the time, people go out of their way to thank the volunteers for their efforts.
At Costco that afternoon, Dean True was one of them. He told Erickson he'd often wondered whether people who carry disabled placards need a special notation on their placard to be able to park in the spots that specify "Wheelchair Only," or, "Van Access," and did she know the answer?
Erickson pulled out her cellphone, contacted the police department and got an answer: Yes, disabled placards need a special notation to be able to park in those slots.
(As it happened, Lebanon resident Ron Edwards was in the Costco parking lot at the same time, and told the volunteers he had an even more complete answer to the question. Edwards, who was the subject of a Democrat-Herald profile in 2007, worked to pass Senate Bill 716, which took effect in January 2008. The law allows wheelchair users to carry special parking placards and mandates at least one of the spaces set aside for the disabled in parking lots with more than 100 spaces to be designated "wheelchair only.")
Some people questioned whether the volunteers were doing more harm than good by leaving pass/fail notes on windshields of vehicles at risk for theft.
Colleen Crowe wasn't one of them, however. "It makes people aware and remember, they shouldn't be leaving their stuff," she said.
People also sometimes question why the Police Department has to resort to volunteers at all, Giboney said. It's because call numbers keep rising and resources are few.
The department received 22,100 calls for service through November of this year, up from 20,293 through November 2017. Crime rates are up 13 percent from last year.
Abandoned vehicles are just one area where volunteers make a big difference. Those made up 65 of the calls last month. Each of those calls involves at least two visits to the vehicle location: the initial response and then a followup to see if it has been resolved.
"We should be providing all those services," Giboney said. "(People say) 'You got that big new building and you can't even come out for this?'"
Logistically, however, it's impossible for officers to be as proactive as they'd like to be, he said. That's why the volunteers are critical — and why he'd welcome more. Right now, he's looking for someone with construction skills to volunteer time to install deadbolts and peepholes to make homes more secure.
"We look at the skill set the volunteer has and what they want to do," he said. "If they want to do it, they can."
It's an honor to be involved, Erickson added. "I feel very privileged to work with an organization like the Albany Police Department."