Ruben Sandoval’s third-grade classroom at Garfield Elementary School in Corvallis looked like any other in the bilingual school last week.
Sandoval gave a lesson in Spanish and then moved around the classroom helping his students one-on-one, offering assistance where needed and keeping an eye on the room so he could shepherd students finishing their worksheets early to crafts or books.
But Sandoval’s classroom really stood out in the last few minutes of the day, when Sandoval pulled out his acoustic guitar and led the room through a few songs in Spanish about topics like the joys of being bilingual.
He said he tries to sing with his students every day as a way to celebrate what they accomplished and set a positive tone for the transition out of school.
“It helps to transition from one activity to another, build their attention, participation and motivation,” he said.
Just over four years ago, Sandoval wouldn’t have been able to teach in a classroom of his own, despite the Corvallis School District’s desperate need for bilingual teachers and the fact that Sandoval had a teaching degree and classroom experience in his native Colombia. However, thanks to support from a district program designed to help bilingual education assistants get teaching licenses, Sandoval was able to get an emergency teaching license in 2014 so he could start teaching at Garfield while working on redoing his bachelor’s in education at Western Oregon University.
Sandoval came to the United States in 2003 for a job playing in a church band in California, but eventually moved back into education, working in after-school programs and as an educational assistant. He moved to Corvallis in 2011 and started working as an educational assistant in the school district in 2012.
Sandoval said he wanted to be a full-fledged teacher again, but the prospect of having to start over on earning his degree was daunting.
“It was hard for me to start over. I studied education. I didn’t study anything but education,” he said.
Sandoval was one of the first to join up when the district started its program to help its teaching assistants who were fluent in English and Spanish get teaching licenses, The program offers participants textbook allowances, laptops for coursework, academic support and some tuition waivers, in exchange for a three-year commitment to teach for the district.
“I started not knowing what was going to happen, but I needed to do it,” he said.
Jennifer Duvall, the Corvallis district’s human resources director, said five people were in the program's first batch of participants.
Duvall said the reason the district chose to work with its existing educational assistants was because they were already connected to the school system in Corvallis.
“These individuals are connected to the community, are role models for our students and have relationships already with our students and families since they work in our system.”
Duvall said four members of the original group now are teachers. Two more educational assistants have been added to the pipeline and three Corvallis high school graduates who earned bilingual seals with their diploma are now also involved.
The 2018-19 budget for the district said it will invest about $96,500 into the program this year.
While Sandoval was able to transfer some of his credits over to Western Oregon, he had to attend classes part time while working, until this summer when, once again, he completed a bachelor’s degree.
Sandoval said he’s excited to get his free time back to spend with his family, including his 1- and 3-year-old daughters.
He said the district’s support was incredible and being a teacher again is wonderful because he’s always had a passion for education.
“For me, it’s all about helping and seeing how you can make an impact on somebody else’s life,” he said.
He added that the Garfield community has been key to his success.
“The community I am in, especially the Garfield community, is very, very supportive,” he said.