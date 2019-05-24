THE MCKENNA-FOSTER FILE

Who: Daniel Mckenna-Foster

Age: 33

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Residence: Corvallis

Education: Bachelor’s in art history from Williams (Massachusetts) College, master’s in city and regional planning from Cornell University

New position: Affordable housing planner for the city of Corvallis

Previous positions: Peace Corps and nongovernmental organizations in Kazakhstan, ran a coffee shop in Kyrgyzstan, worked for Aecom engineering firm on national park planning and Defense Department projects, planner and councilor in Kodiak, Alaska

Hobbies: Reading, mainly classical fiction such as Edith Wharton or Sinclair Lewis, cycling — mountain, on gravel, on roads — “most of my apartment is full of bikes.”