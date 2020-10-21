Story Next Door: Housing official Weiss at home on the farm

At first, the program was assisting 30 families a year, but it has fallen off in recent years because housing prices have risen so much.

The city also provided loans for remodeling and rehabilitation and worked with nonprofits on dozens of projects.

July 20 marked his career highlight for affordable housing when the Corvallis City Council approved $1.7 million in program funding, some of it for social services such as shelters, but also a $520,000 DevNW project in South Corvallis.

It was, in a way, the last hurrah for Weiss, who came up with a mix of Community Development Block Grants. HOME federal funding, CARES Act coronavirus funds and the first major expenditures from the city’s construction excise tax.

The CET, which the city approved in 2016 based on the recommendations of a housing task force led by Weiss, charges developers 1 percent for new residential construction and 1.5 percent on commercial and industrial. The money must be used for affordable housing. Corvallis was just the second Oregon city to take the plunge.

The DevNW project includes community land trust homes, which will be moderately priced because the homeowner doesn’t have to pay for the land. Weiss thinks this could be a key tool for affordable housing moving forward.