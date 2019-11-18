THE BOND FILE

Name: Rebecca Bond

Age: 40

Occupation: Activity coordinator for Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis

Claim to fame: Can often be found leading a lunch field trip for Stoneybrook on Monday afternoons

Family: Daughter Dominique Bond, 21, a zoology major at Oregon State University; daughter Brittany Bond, 20, attending beauty school in Vancouver, Washington

Quotable: “(Seniors) like to go out and do stuff, so I try and get as many outings as possible for them. … They don’t want to sit around all the time.”