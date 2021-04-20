Story Next Door: County nurse works to vaccinate homeless

One of the biggest challenges faced by those seeking to vaccinate the population is reaching the hard-to-reach.

Cindy D’Angiolillo knows all about it. The longtime Benton County Health Department employee serves as the county’s immunization coordinator.

But don’t be fooled by the “coordinator" title. D’Angiolillo is constantly out in the field, serving up COVID-19 vaccines from her little red wagon of supplies. One of her key targets these days is the homeless population.

D’Angiolillo, who has been with the county since 1999, has plenty of experience there, having been involved in providing tetanus, hepatitis A and B and flu vaccines to the homeless.

“One of my greatest joys is being able to provide for the underserved,” D’Angiolillo said in an email interview. “Did you ever wonder what exactly does a public health nurse do? Well, vaccinating the unhoused is just one of many things.”

Getting to a position in which you can vaccinate the homeless population can be a challenge, said April Holland, the county’s deputy director of public health.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}