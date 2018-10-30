Christy Fitzpatrick is the queen of Cadbury Castle, but she's doing everything she can to get her subjects out of her kingdom.
The 32-year-old Corvallis resident is a math, health, music and General Education Development teacher in her fourth year at Albany Options School. The alternative high school program adopted the Knights as its mascot and named several of its rooms for royalty.
Cadbury Castle is the GED room, but Fitzpatrick is determined her students won't be residents for long. Every minute is spent on their future: If they're not prepping for a test or actively taking one, they're researching career options, working on college financial aid forms or filling out job applications.
Throughout the year, says counselor Anna Harryman, AOS holds a good-natured competition for the number of graduates versus the number of GED completers: students who successfully finish the four-test series that certify they have met high-school-level academic skills.
"She's kicking our butt right now," Harryman says, nodding at the classroom bulletin board, which features the pictures of six smiling GED recipients to date this fall. "We only have one graduate so far."
On this particular day, a seventh student, Mark Esparza, has also just completed his GED and will soon join the pictures on the bulletin board. (To date, the total is now at 12.)
"She honestly helps a lot, like in math," the 17-year-old says. "I honestly knew nothing. She took the time to actually help me. She's a great teacher."
Having completed his tests, Esparza is spending this particular class period on his federal student financial aid form. He wants to go to college to become a pediatrician.
"She's helping me try to figure out what to do next: come up with a plan, and what to do," he says.
In 2014-15, 29 AOS students completed a GED. Fitzpatrick arrived the following year, 2015-16, and the number of successful GED students jumped to 47, Harryman said. The total has remained consistently in the 40s since then.
Attendance also is on the rise: The rate in the GED class at this time last year was 74 percent and it's up to 80 percent so far.
Fitzpatrick chose post-secondary planning for GED students as a project for her master's degree in teaching at Western Oregon University.
In addition to helping plan for college, she's teaching students to write resumes, make cold calls, do interviews and follow up leads. She's taken them on job site tours and brought in speakers who can tell them what's needed for careers they might want: Certified Nursing Assistants, for instance, and cosmetologists.
"I really encourage them not to stop after the GED," she said. "I really try to gear it toward what students want to do; what they're interested in."
Fitzpatrick grew up in Florida, but fell in love with Oregon after following a friend west. She had studied engineering at the University of Central Florida but did some tutoring and found her passion was working with students.
Fitzpatrick redirected her efforts toward education, starting her master's degree at WOU. She took a substitute teaching job at Albany Options and realized she loved the program.
"If a job ever opens here, I want to apply," she told school officials. When one did, she jumped.
Her big push is for math. It's a subject Fitzpatrick has always enjoyed, but she's come to know many of her students dread and avoid it whenever possible.
"They all come in with this mental block," she said. "I try to make as fun as I can. All the teachers joke that I teach fun."
Fitzpatrick sees about 15 students at a time, from roughly 8:15 to 11 a.m. each day. She has had GED students who take a full year to complete everything, and others who have finished in a couple of weeks. It all depends, she said, on how much school they've missed.
She works with all students individually to assess their readiness and form a game plan. They then work on one subject at a time until everything is complete.'
Many of her students don't come from families who can help much with education, higher or otherwise, she said. And many don't believe in themselves, which is where she starts.
"You help them develop skills and then they realize: 'I got this,'" Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick teaches a geometry class separate from the GED program at AOS, and will start teaching a Fitness and Conditioning class this December. When she's not at school, she loves to run trails with her black Lab, Nola.
Harryman said Fitzpatrick is known as an unsung hero at AOS: always able to connect with a student, no matter what the challenge, and always patient and kind no matter what the circumstances.
"She does pretty incredible things, and there's a reason we are seeing unparalleled success in that program," Harryman said.
Fitzpatrick said that's good to know because she's at AOS for the long haul.
"I hope I can stay here till I retire," she said.