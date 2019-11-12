Jon Boeckenstedt has spent 35 years working in college and university admissions. He writes a blog on the subject and has a second blog on the related topic of data analysis.
He was featured prominently in Paul Tough’s new book “The Years that Matter Most: How College Makes or Breaks Us,” excerpts of which were published in September in the Sunday New York Times Magazine.
And since June he has been vice provost for enrollment management at Oregon State University.
Boeckenstedt, dressed appropriately in an orange necktie, sat down for an interview recently with the Gazette-Times. Topics ranged from nature photography to commuting issues in the Chicago area but almost always got back to the issue of admissions work … who gets into college and who doesn’t.
Boeckenstedt came to Corvallis after 17 years at DePaul University in Chicago. He said the 90-minute each-way commute in from the suburb of Naperville got old, plus with his daughter on to graduate school, the imperative to stay on campus to take advantage of the employee tuition benefit was gone.
Plus, he was at a bit of a crossroads because DePaul’s top administration was in a bit of a flux.
“I had just turned 60,” he said, “and either I was going to retire at DePaul or do something different.”
He and his wife, Marianne, a writing tutor, opted for different and chose Oregon because of positive visits the family had made to the state.
“This is a very generous, nice place,” Boeckenstedt said. “People wear their emotions on their sleeves. Plus I love being in college towns. I’ve always liked the environment and the sense of community. That’s probably why I stay in admissions.”
He also praised the culture at OSU, saying that the university, like his previous stop at DePaul “has its head screwed on straight. “I feel very fortunate to be selected here.”
Bockenstedt has worked exclusively at private colleges and universities, but he said he didn’t think moving to a public university such as OSU would require serious adjustments. He described the mission at DePaul as similar to the land grant model in Corvallis.
He arrived in Corvallis too late to have any impact on the fall 2019 class and said most of the work for the 2020 class is well underway. Thus, the first OSU class that he will shepherd directly won’t arrive on campus until 2021.
A key challenge no matter where you are working in admissions, Boeckenstedt said, is to how to balance your admissions pool and deal with the tradeoffs.
That’s because in general there are three types of applicants: high income/high potential, high income/low potential and low income/high potential. Those in the first group are always going to be admitted, while those in groups two and group three are the ones admissions folks struggle with.
Admitting large chunks of high income/low potential students at the expense of low income/high potential could make it easier to balance your budget, but is that the way best to fulfill the mission of colleges and universities in 21st Century America?
“Times are different,” Boeckenstedt said. “When I was going to college we had it great. The system was built for white guys like me.”
Despite the preferential treatment, Boeckenstedt said he "was unprepared for (the college admissions process) myself. Maybe I can help people do it better than I did.”