THE BOECKENSTEDT FILE

Who: Jon Boeckenstedt

Age: 61

Position: vice provost of enrollment management, Oregon State University

Hometown: Dubuque, Iowa

Education: bachelor’s in English literature from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa; master’s in market and management from the online campus of the University of Maryland

Previous career stops: admissions positions at Mt. Mercy (Iowa) College; University of Dallas; Grinnell (Iowa) College; St. Bonaventure; DePaul

Family: wife Marianne (a writing tutor), son Mark (works for Whole Foods) and daughter Emily (in graduate school)

Hobbies: nature photography, particularly of plants

Blogs: Admitting Things and Higher Ed Data Stories, both at jonboeckenstedt.com

Pronunciation guide: It’s not Beethoven, it’s Bach-instead