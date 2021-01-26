Story Next Door: Blake drives the circuit as a mobile judge

Blake also enjoys classic cars, particularly Camaros. He had an informal business once in which he and his pals would buy run-down Camaros for $1,000, fix them up and sell them for $4,000 to $5,000 apiece.

Blake still owns three Camaros, a 1967, 1968 and 1969 and during the interview he discussed the modifications he made to one of them by using a small model in his office.

Blake replaces the retiring Chris Dunfield as the Corvallis judge. Dunfield set up a community service option for defendants without the means to pay a fine. Blake wants to up the ante and implement a full-fledged community court that would aim to connect defendants who have mental health issues or substance abuse problems and those who are homeless with social service providers.

He has worked with the concept a bit in Sweet Home and Newberg, but COVID restrictions have kept him from going full throttle on the projects.

“We want to make sure that when people come to court that we’re working with them however we can,” Blake said. “It’s not the mistake. It’s what you do after the mistake. If they drive too fast we try to slow them down. That’s what we’re striving for.”