A few times a week, Russell Hawke walks his dog Baloo on the Dave Clark Trail along the Willamette River in Albany.
And he picks up trash. Pounds and pounds of garbage.
“It makes walking take three times as long, but we’re doing a good thing,” Hawke said recently, as he trudged through the rain, eyes scanning the edge of the path.
Hawke drags along a wagon filled with two 5-gallon buckets, and by the time he treks nearly a mile from his house to the Albany Senior Center, he’s filled those up with plastic bags, wrappers, disposable cups, cigarette butts, discarded clothes and more. He throws away the garbage, then walks back home along Front Avenue, finding more trash along the way.
He usually collects larger junk when he takes his 16-foot boat out on the river for litter patrol. Hawke goes fishing for metal objects using a magnet, but often, the garbage is in plain sight on the riverbank.
“I just found a mattress and box springs the other day down by the river, and two bicycles,” Hawke said.
Last weekend, he pulled 300 to 400 pounds of trash from a deserted camp along the Willamette.
Because of his hobby, Hawke’s family started calling him "Trashman." He’s created a Facebook page called Willamette River / Dave Clark Trail Clean-up and signs his posts with that nickname.
While Hawke gets plenty of thanks online, on his walks, he’s just as likely to be mistaken for a vagrant. “I get weird looks,” he said.
Baloo has become something of a minor celebrity online, as the bluetick hound mix is featured in many of the photos Hawke shares.
The dog loves the excursions along the river, and becomes a butt-wiggling, howling ball of energy beforehand. “This is his favorite thing,” Hawke said.
Baloo also is an active participant, sniffing out garbage and going down embankments as Hawke picks trash out of blackberry bushes and other vegetation.
Hawke, an avid outdoorsman, said that he brings a climbing harness, rope and grappling hooks to scale down especially steep sections of the riverbank, along with a machete for chopping through bushes.
The 1990 graduate of West Albany High School said the litter patrol is his way of giving back to his hometown, and keeping the city and the Willamette River clean.
“I have really strong bonds to the town and I don’t want to see it get ruined,” he said. “Driving through town and not seeing trash from my pickup is pretty rewarding.”
But he also said he feels oddly compelled to pick up trash, perhaps because of his mother’s emphasis on the importance of cleanliness. Hawke also is a big fan of Benjamin Franklin, who listed cleanliness as one of his 13 virtues to live by.
He’s certainly made a difference, though Hawke’s trash collection hobby has an odd beginning.
In March, Hawke, who works in information systems for Samaritan Health Services, moved to a house along the Dave Clark Trail. While out running along the path, the Oregon State University graduate spotted a VHS tape in the brush. It was so out of place that he remembered that he had seen the very same videocassette on a jog a decade earlier.
So Hawke decided to do something.
Since then, he estimated he’s gathered three full-size pickup loads of trash from along the trail, and three loads out of the river.
He’s picked up so much garbage that the city of Albany has given him permission to use the Senior Center’s dumpster.
The garbage tends to accumulate during the summer, when more people, including the homeless, are out along the riverfront.
“When the leaves fall, that’s when you can see where the trash is,” Hawke said. In that sense, that past few weeks have been prime time for Hawke’s garbage collection hobby.
Hawke said that he sees a few other residents out collecting trash occasionally, but he hopes the activity spreads.
“It's a sort of manual Pokemon Go. There’s a real satisfaction to it,” he said.
He joked that his goal was to have someone ask for a bucket and garden tongs for Christmas. “I don’t think it has happened. Maybe next year,” Hawke said.