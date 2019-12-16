Story Next Door: A song (and bear) for Christmas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Novencido has been visiting places like Timberview in and around the mid-valley since 2010. He brings his electric keyboard, Santa hat and glasses to add to the ambiance of his 1950s and 1960s rock and roll set. And he always has bears.

“I walked into Kay Jewelers one day and saw they had these bears,” he said. “They said customers bought them for $12.99 and $7 of that went to St. Jude’s.”

Excited by the opportunity of helping children with cancer and bringing joy to senior citizens, Novencido brought the idea back to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 51 in Lebanon.

“They thought it was a good idea and we bought cases,” he said.

The dozens and dozens of bears have found their way to assisted living centers in Lebanon and Albany as well as the Lebanon Police Department. And they always come with a side of music.

“The reason I do it,” Novencido said, “is many years ago, my friend, a veteran, was confined to Timberview and I went to play music for him. So now, I do it every year.”

Timberview Administrator Anne Haddock said Novencido volunteers every year around the holidays and again around the Fourth of July but missed a few years in the middle of the decade.