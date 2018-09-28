Time passages

Longtime readers of the Albany Democrat-Herald will recall Winnie Barron of Brownsville originally had an additional mission in Africa besides opening a children's center for youngsters orphaned and abandoned via AIDS: nursing a tiny, malnourished Rwandan girl back to health.

The girl, Marie, is now grown and married with children of her own, Barron said. She hasn't seen her for several years, but when she hears about her, the news is good.

"She's happy, working: Can't ask for more than that," Barron said.

Marie's brother, Stratton, also is working and doing well, Barron said. To her, that's success, because they are taking the help and guidance they received and building families for the future.

"They pass it on, and that’s just huge," Barron said. "It’s not just doing it for one kid, but having that kid pass that message of hope and support and guidance on to others."