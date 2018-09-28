In 20 years of operation, the Makindu Children's Program has helped more than 13,000 impoverished Kenyan youths eat, heal and study.
Some have grown up to be lawyers, accountants, business owners or tradesmen. Some are raising families and breaking the cycle of poverty.
And some, said founder Winnie Barron of Brownsville, had needs so severe they never made it to adulthood at all. But for a while, they had food. They had someone who cared. They had a reason to smile.
"There are children that won’t survive, and we know they won’t," Barron said. "But to give them the heart and the hope to get through their days, and be there for them — that's a success."
By that reckoning, the Makindu Children's Program, and the Makindu Children's Center it supports, has had nothing but success since 1998, the year it began.
The program is marking its 20th anniversary with a sold-out fundraiser dinner and auction this Saturday in Eugene, followed by an informal potluck picnic from 3 to 6 on Sunday in Brownsville's Pioneer Park. Children's Center graduate Babu, now a successful attorney and father of three, will speak at both.
Donations are welcome, either in person at either event or via the organization's website, www.makindu.org.
At 61, Barron remains a physician's assistant and a volunteer paramedic with the Brownsville Rural Fire Protection District. She came to Kenya in 1997 while serving with Northwest Medical Teams.
The faces of the children in Makindu — scores of them; orphaned, abandoned, suffering the effects of war, disease and starvation — galvanized her to personal action. She vowed to come back the following year and open a center to feed, house and educate as many as she could.
The original vision lasted about two weeks, she said, laughing.
"We were going to create the traditional orphanage; a home for kids," she said, but realized almost immediately "there would never be enough money. We would be helping maybe 40 kids, and that was about it."
So Barron, and her business partner Dianah Nzomo, a Makindu teacher, did some quick revising and came up with a central location for children's services: medical, nutritional, educational. They made connections for support with people in the community, particularly "guardians," often elderly women who took in street children along with their own.
"I couldn’t figure out any other way to make it work. That ended up being accidental genius," Barron said. "We needed to take a step back, listen to the community, what they wanted and needed, and what format would work for them."
As it exists today, the Makindu Children's Program is the United States-based nonprofit, the legal entity that supports the Makindu Children's Center in Kenya. The Children's Program provides fundraising, consultant work and technical guidance.
In Kenya, the center works with children directly. It provides daily meals, vitamins and other nutrition-based services for children from birth on up. It provides medical care. It helps cover tuition, uniforms and supplies for either school or vocational training.
More than 500 children have received full services so far this year, according to the center's newsletter, while more than 2,000 more received ancillary services such as school supplies and bulk food for their households.
The center helps support the guardians by shoring up houses against the rains, training them in income-generating activities such as goat-herding and beekeeping, and providing psychosocial support to both children and families.
"There's absolutely no way the center would be what it is or have the success it has had without the community input, wisdom and leadership, and commitment and heart," Barron said. "Those people in the community, particularly the the guardians who share their wisdom and their love for the kids, are monumental. They’re absolutely essential."
Barron's involvement in the project also changed almost immediately.
"My initial concept was to go there for three months and get this thing started, and then come home, and that would be it," she said.
Instead, she lived there for more than four years. Her work earned her the 2002 International Humanitarian Physician Assistant Award and the 2017 World of Children Humanitarian Award. Twenty years after the center opened, she's still on the executive board (co-chair this year; she recently backed off full chairmanship).
She's also still making multiple visits to Kenya, although she keeps saying she'll cut down to just one a year. A lengthy battle with muscular dystrophy wreaks havoc on her energy levels and ability to thermally regulate her body, but she just sees it "as a challenge, but not a problem."
"I see it as aging. I'm just probably doing it a little sooner," she said. "You just have to make adjustments as you age."
Barron was in Kenya earlier this month, part of the local celebration for the Makindu Children's Center's 20th year. She was thrilled and honored at the sheer number of alumni who gathered to tell their stories.
Even after a full-day celebration, close to two dozen of them stayed, she said. They sat in a circle outside and talked until it grew dark, sharing thoughts about their lives, what the center had meant to them and how they wanted to become mentors to give back to the children there now.
"They had pens and papers, drawing up plans for meeting on an annual basis; how to help just be there for the children," Barron said.
"That's a success."