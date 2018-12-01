Gingerbread and Rice Krispie Treats for structures. Candy canes for goal posts. Coconut flakes colored green to make turf. And frosting for detail work.
All of these ingredients went into building a Reser Stadium replica that spanned two tables at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis.
Residents have been working on the project for about a month, and they finished Saturday with some help from Oregon State University student athletes.
Stoneybrook activity planner Alyssa Monning said staff and residents took on the gingerbread Reser as part of a gingerbread house-building contest the group's parent company is running for its 70 residential facilities.
“We wanted to make this big for our residents because we want to win,” she said.
She called it a special project, adding, “We have a lot of alumni here, so it’s been fun to hear their stories.”
According to Tom Nelson, who lives at the facility, not only are many Stoneybrook residents alumni of the university, their children and grandchildren are too.
He said he “offered an opinion once or twice” on the project, but didn’t assist other than that. However, he said, the results were amazing.
Nelson, who pursued but never completed a doctorate at OSU, said residents have enjoyed being part of a competition.
“We’re all more than a little competitive,” he said.
Katie Descheemaeker, a member of the women’s rowing team, was one of four student athletes helping out with the Reser replica.
“I like to be more involved in the community and I like sweets, so anything involving baked goods is nice,” she said.