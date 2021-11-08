Stone Soup moving South Corvallis meal service

The Stone Soup meal service is changing locations for its South Corvallis offerings.

Beginning Saturday, the service will take place at the new Third Street Commons shelter operation at the site of the former Corvallis Budget Inn at 1480 SW Third Street.

Stone Soup will serve dinner at the new site from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and breakfast from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Stone Soup also serves meals at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the men’s shelter and the First Christian Church.

Stone Soup began its South Corvallis service last April at Lincoln Elementary School and then moved it to the South Corvallis Food Bank.

Once there, board President Sara Ingle said, the service became a victim “of its own success. The number of diners is up and the neighboring businesses at the food bank are coming back to life after pandemic shutdowns. Traffic congestion also has become a problem.”

Ingle also reported that "hunger is on the rise in Corvallis," with 4,200 meals served in September and 4,900 in October.

Third Street Commons, meanwhile, is becoming a hub for social services in South Corvallis. The former motel is in the process of being remodeled into 45 to 50 one-bedroom and studio units for the homeless. About two-thirds of the inn’s rooms are currently being used as shelter space by Corvallis Housing First, with 2024 the target date for the full remodel.

Stone Soup also has announced its holiday meal schedule. Please note that the South Corvallis location will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 2.

• Thanksgiving dinner to-go will be served at St. Mary’s Church, 501 NW 25th St. from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. All other sites will be closed that day.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

• Christmas brunch to-go will be served at First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25

• A Christmas dinner to-go will be served at First Christian Church from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.

For more information on Stone Soup and its meal schedule go to www.stonesoupcorvallis.org.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.