The games are off this year, but in the mid-valley, the light still shines for Special Olympics.
Seventeen runners representing the Albany Police Department, the Albany Fire Department and even Greater Albany Public Schools took part in the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
The group set off shortly after 9 a.m., heading from Albany City Hall to Barenbrug USA in Tangent, a 6-mile run.
At Barenbrug, Albany met about a dozen-plus Lebanon Police Department runners, coordinated by Dala Johnson, who left the Justice Center in Lebanon about 8:15 a.m. Albany then "passed on" the torch to representatives from the Corvallis Police Department, who met them there and headed west down Highway 34 toward Corvallis.
Chetco, Albany's newest K-9 patrol dog, made part of the run this year, too. "He did about 2 miles and then he was ready to get in the car," said Lt. Alan Lynn, who coordinates the event for Albany.
Albany runners knew just how he felt, even though the near-triple-degree temperatures were still in the 70s this morning. "It was very, very hot for the runners, yes," Lynn said.
The 32-year-old Torch Run moves through 30 counties every year in order to raise awareness about the Special Olympics. Lynn said Albany has participated for at least the past 23 years, the length of time he's served with the department.
Special Olympics Oregon threw a wrench into plans this year when it announced last month it was canceling both summer and fall state games because of problems with finances. The games had been scheduled to kick off this month in Corvallis.
But the torch is meant to be the Flame of Hope, and Lynn said continuing the run is a signal that flame still burns.
"It shows our support for Special Olympics athletes," he said. "No matter what, we're going to be there for them."
