Steps you can take in the mid-Willamette Valley to deal with wildfire smoke

Local officials are asking residents in Benton County to understand how to prevent and reduce the health impacts created by wildfire smoke.

“Recent wildfires are a reminder of how dangerous wildfire smoke can be, and it is important to remember how to limit smoke exposure during wildfire,” Public Health Preparedness and Response Coordinator John Pegg said in a statement. “This includes reducing the amount of time spent outdoors and avoiding vigorous activities when air quality is poor.”

The Benton County Health Department is working with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the city of Corvallis on the public awareness campaign.

Pegg said it is important to keep indoor air as clean as possible by closing windows and doors, using a high-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filter to reduce indoor air pollution, and avoiding smoking tobacco or marijuana, using wood-burning stoves or fireplaces, burning candles or incense, and vacuuming.

People can also limit exposure to smoke when driving in a vehicle by keeping windows closed with air conditioning set to recirculate, he said. Drinking plenty of water can help reduce such symptoms as scratchy throats and coughing.

Those at higher risk of health complications stemming from smoke should consider evacuating in the event of a wildfire, according to a news release.

Groups with higher risk for harmful health effects from wildfire smoke include the following:

Those with asthma or other chronic respiratory disease.

Those with cardiovascular disease.

Those 65 years of age and older.

Infants and children.

Pregnant women.

Smokers, especially those who have smoked for several years.

Talk with loved ones to consider friends and family they might travel to stay with if smoke is thick where they live, or shelters where they might stay, according to the news release.

“Outdoor workers, community members experiencing homelessness and people with health conditions are most at risk, so be sure to check on neighbors and loved ones when conditions are bad,” Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Loren Emang said in a statement.

Being prepared means knowing how to access mental and behavioral health resources if you or someone you know has been impacted by wildfire, Emang said.

Benton County Behavioral Health offers mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment and crisis services. Contact 541-766-6835 to find services, or call 1-888-232-7192 if you are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Community members can learn more about how to prepare for wildfire and smoke from the Oregon Health Authority Community Resources Page, and stay up to date about wildfire smoke conditions by using the Oregon Smoke Blog and the U.S. Air Quality Index Monitoring tool, AirNow.