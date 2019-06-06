Oregon State University’s Department of Public Safety was notified on Thursday that dozens of surreptitiously recorded videos of women walking on campus have been uploaded to an internet pornography site, according to a university official.
“We feel it’s very inappropriate for anyone to take photos of people without their knowledge and to place them on an internet porn site,” said Steve Clark, vice president for university relations and marketing.
OSU officials are trying to make the public aware of the situation and hoping for tips from the community regarding the culprit.
"We are aware of in the last several weeks, there’s been about 50 such postings," Clark said. "We don’t want this to continue."
The videos all were taken from behind, and Clark didn’t believe any of the women photographed could be identified.
Clark noted that the activity doesn’t appear to be illegal. However, the behavior prompted safety concerns, and he didn’t want the reputation of Oregon State to be tarnished, as well.
“This is a very safe campus,” he stressed.
OSU asks people on campus to be aware of their surroundings and report any sightings of an individual appearing to take unsolicited videos of people or following others while walking a silver-blue mountain bike with a cellphone in hand.
“We’re not trying to create alarm. What we are trying to do is inform people so the community can remain a very safe place, so our public safety and law enforcement officers can do their jobs,” Clark said.
Those with information related to the case should call the OSU Department of Public Safety nonemergency line at 541-737-3010.