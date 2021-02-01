 Skip to main content
Stayton woman killed in crash near Scio
Stayton woman killed in crash near Scio

A Stayton woman died after her vehicle struck a downed tree on Highway 226 near Scio on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Sara James was 61.

The crash occurred at about 7:50 p.m. on Highway 226 near milepost 8, south of Scio, and James’ Toyota Camry was westbound.

Authorities believe that the tree fell into the roadway during storms on Sunday night.

James was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by the Scio Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

