A Stayton area man accused of murdering his father on Saturday pleaded not guilty in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Joshua Elbert Nelson, 22, was ordered held in custody without bail by Judge DeAnn Novotny during the brief teleconference hearing.
Nelson, who faces only a single charge of murder, appeared from the Linn County Jail.
Defense attorney Clark Willes told the court that his client had no violent history and asked for the opportunity to address bail at a later time.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 9.
Authorities received a hang-up 9-1-1 call at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday from the 41600 block of Stayton Scio Road, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
As deputies arrived, they saw a person laying in the driveway and an individual running into the residence.
Timothy Dean Nelson, 50, had died of homicidal violence, according to the news release. Deputies learned that Joshua Nelson was inside the residence, but he would not respond to their requests.
The Linn County Regional SWAT Team was called to the location for assistance, and after about six hours, Joshua Nelson surrendered.
Anyone who saw or had contact with Timothy Nelson or Joshua Nelson on Saturday is asked to the contact Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.