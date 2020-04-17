Staying behind: COVID-19 has chased most students from campus, but a hardy few remain at OSU

Nzowo said he likes living with them and has been able to continue his classes online, but he’s having a hard time adapting to distance learning — and going a little bit stir crazy.

“I’m missing definitely all the resources for me to be successful,” he said. “There were so many things to do on campus.”

The new normal

For all those who decided to stay, University Housing and Dining Services is doing what it can to provide a full range of support services while taking steps to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission.

For instance, all of the dorms on campus have at least some students living in them, but efforts are being made to spread them out as much as possible. Students who had one or two roommates before are being shifted into single-occupancy rooms, although their rents have stayed the same.

None of the UHDS staff have been laid off or furloughed, Stroup said, but empty positions are being kept open. Some employee groups have been organized into teams so that if a member of one team gets sick, another team is available to keep working.