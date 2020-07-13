Statewide COVID-19 positive rate now at 5.8%

The Oregon Health Authority reported 280 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three additional deaths.
There was one new case of the virus in the mid-valley, reported in Linn County.
The new cases bring Oregon's total caseload to 12,438. The state is not currently releasing information on recovered cases other than to note that prior to May 1, when the definition of recovery was altered, the department contacted 1,885 individuals who had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of that group, 86.7% are considered to have recovered while about 12% either haven't recovered yet or no information is available for those individuals.
Also on Monday, Gov. Kate Brown added additional restrictions to prevent the ongoing spread of the virus, citing a steady increase in the state's cases. According to OHA, the increase in cases is not solely due to additional testing. The majority of new cases, the department said, are being attributed to indoor gatherings among friends and family.
Between July 6 and July 12, the state reports that 28,314 tests were conducted with a 5.8% positive rate. The positive rate — which accounts for the increase in testing when determining if more or less people are transmitting the virus — has been steadily climbing. Over the course of three weeks, it has increased from 3.7% to 4.2% to last week's 5%.
In total, Linn County has seen 182 cases and 10 deaths while Benton County has reported 115 cases and six deaths since the official start of the pandemic.
