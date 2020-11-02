State's new COVID-19 cases above 500 for fifth straight day

To date, according to OHA data, 7% of those in the state with positive test results have been hospitalized and 81% have not. Information on the remaining 12% was not provided.

The 20 to 29 age group continues to lead Oregon with 22% of the positive tests, followed by 30 to 39 (18%) and 40 to 49 (16%). Females have accounted for about 52% percent of positive tests and males 48%.

An updated OHA report analyzing the scope of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic shows that 11.3% (4,901) of confirmed and presumptive cases in the state have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18.

The pediatric age group most likely to be infected is people 12-17 years old.

The report noted that while pediatric case counts are higher, young people are still far less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms. Only 1.3% of pediatric patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to 8% of adults.

There are six reported cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Oregon.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday 451 new deaths (230,383 total) and 77,398 new cases (9,182,628 total) in the United States.