State's new COVID-19 case number drops significantly

A total of 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Oregon Health Authority as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, a significant decrease in numbers from the previous three days.

After 124 cases were logged last Thursday, 250, 277 and 247 cases in the state were reported to OHA the following three days. Monday’s number brings the state’s total cases to 8,485.

Neither Benton nor Linn counties had any new cases or reported deaths the past two days. Benton has 82 cases with five deaths, and Linn has 140 cases with nine deaths.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon were reported on Monday, raising the state’s death toll to 204.

The 203rd person to die from COVID-19 was an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive June 18 and died on Saturday. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.

The 204th death was a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive June 17 and died Saturday. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported the United States has now had 126,369 total deaths from COVID-19 (885 of those new as of Monday) and 2,545,250 total cases (41,075 new).